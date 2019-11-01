Yandex metrika counter

EU special representative hails EU-Azerbaijan cooperation

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar has hailed the organization`s cooperation with Azerbaijan as he met with Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Rovshan Rzayev.

Rzayev highlighted the current state of negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He said more than one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons in their own country as the result of the conflict.

He also provided an insight into the Azerbaijani government`s work to address social problems of refugees and IDPs.

