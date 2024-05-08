EU to agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia by July

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Union countries intend to agree the 14th package of sanctions against Russia by July, EUobsever reported citing a draft of the respective document.

The package will neither restrict freedom of movement of Russian diplomats in the EU nor ban the import of Russian liquefied natural gas, nuclear fuel or aluminum, according to the news outlet. The package will target 52 more companies from Russia and other countries suspected of shipping banned goods to Moscow, the publication said. Banned goods particularly include drone components.Moreover, the new package of sanctions proposes an EU27-wide prohibition on Russian funding for "European political parties and European political foundations", "non-governmental organizations", and "media service providers", EUobserver said. The draft new sanctions also prohibit EU ports from handling Russian liquid gas shipments to non-EU states, ban ships from EU ports that aid Russia sanctions circumvention, as well as tighten existing EU restrictions on Russian aviation and on imports of Russian helium and assorted minerals.

News.Az