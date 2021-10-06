EU to back five-year targets at COP26 climate talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union on Wednesday agreed to back five-year climate targets at the COP26 climate change conference, where countries will attempt to finalise the rules needed to put the Paris Agreement into effect, Reuters reports.

At the COP26 summit, to be held in Glasgow from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12, countries will attempt to unblock years of negotiations on the technical rules. One issue they will address is whether their climate targets under the Paris 2015 accord should follow a "common timeframe".

Environment ministers from EU countries agreed on Wednesday to support the view that countries should set climate targets every five years. Some EU states, including Poland, had wanted an option to set 10 years goals. read more

The EU will express its preference for five-year targets "only in the case all parties would be required to do so and in a manner consistent with the European climate law," the ministers said in a statement.

