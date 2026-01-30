EU Today: Azerbaijan’s westward shift reshapes EU policy options

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s evolving role in the South Caucasus offers the European Union a timely opportunity to recalibrate its foreign policy, combining peace consolidation, investment growth and a stronger geopolitical presence along Europe’s southeastern frontier.

The long-standing conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh underwent a decisive transformation in 2023, when Azerbaijan restored territorial control, News.Az reports, citing EU Today.

This shift in the balance of power was further confirmed in 2025 with the initialling of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, a development backed by international mediation and welcomed as progress toward ending nearly four decades of hostility.

However, EU Today argues that the significance of Azerbaijan’s victory extends well beyond the end of active hostilities. For the first time in generations, Baku appears less focused on territorial disputes and increasingly oriented toward economic renewal and diplomatic outreach, particularly toward the West.

This westward reorientation closely aligns with broader European interests, especially in terms of stability and prosperity within the EU’s neighbourhood. The European Union is already Azerbaijan’s largest trading partner and leading investor, accounting for a substantial share of the country’s trade and investment flows. Energy cooperation remains a central pillar of the relationship, with Azerbaijan supplying natural gas to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor, helping the EU diversify supply sources and strengthen energy security.

Against this background, recent efforts to deepen investment and economic cooperation are described as deliberate rather than incidental. Joint EU–Azerbaijan initiatives, including high-level investment working groups and infrastructure financing dialogues, aim not only to attract European capital but also to channel EU expertise into sectors such as renewable energy, digitalisation and regional connectivity.

EU Today notes that this cooperation aligns with Brussels’s Global Gateway strategy, which seeks to modernise global infrastructure and promote sustainable development through European engagement. Azerbaijan’s geographic position as a crossroads between Europe and Central Asia gives it strategic relevance that goes beyond symbolism. Expanded cooperation, the article suggests, could deliver tangible benefits for both sides, including job creation, deeper economic integration and reduced geopolitical risk along Europe’s periphery.

At the same time, the publication acknowledges that Brussels’s growing engagement with Baku has not been friction-free. Azerbaijani officials have publicly criticised certain EU policy documents they view as overly favouring Armenia and misrepresenting post-conflict realities, warning that such approaches could strain EU–Azerbaijan relations. This, EU Today writes, underscores Baku’s expectation to be treated as an equal partner rather than a marginal player within a broader strategic framework.

For Brussels, the challenge lies in balancing normative commitments with pragmatic geopolitical considerations. While the EU continues to promote democracy, human rights and regional stability, it must also weigh the importance of cooperation with a partner that is central to Europe’s energy resilience and increasingly oriented toward the West. Constructive engagement with Azerbaijan, the article argues, can also help stabilise the fragile peace in the South Caucasus by creating economic incentives that reduce the appeal of renewed conflict.

Addressing potential criticism, EU Today notes that deeper engagement with Azerbaijan does not necessarily undermine European values. On the contrary, sustained engagement — rather than isolation — is often more effective in encouraging reform by integrating partners into European economic, educational and regulatory frameworks.

Finally, the publication situates Azerbaijan within the EU’s broader regional strategies. As Brussels advances its Black Sea and Eastern Partnership policies, treating Azerbaijan as a core partner could enhance connectivity from the Caspian region to Europe and reinforce a stable corridor of cooperation stretching from Ukraine through Georgia to the South Caucasus.

The article concludes that Azerbaijan’s post-conflict pivot toward the West represents a structural shift rather than a temporary adjustment. For Europe, it presents an opportunity to advance peace, prosperity and strategic influence in a historically contested region — an opportunity that Brussels, EU Today argues, should approach with clarity, commitment and long-term vision.

News.Az