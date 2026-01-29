Azerbaijan resettles 142 former IDPs in Zangilan district

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another group of former internally displaced persons has departed for Mammadbayli village in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district as part of the government’s ongoing Great Return resettlement program.

According to official information, 26 families totaling 142 people have been resettled in Mammadbayli. The families had previously been living in temporary accommodation across the country, including dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The resettlement is being carried out in line with directives of President Ilham Aliyev to restore life in territories liberated from occupation and ensure sustainable living conditions for returning residents.

Returning families expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for state support and social assistance provided throughout the relocation process. They also thanked members of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces who took part in liberating the region and honored the memory of those who lost their lives in the conflict.

The Great Return program continues to progress across multiple districts, with infrastructure, housing, and public services being developed to support long-term resettlement and economic activity in the region.

News.Az