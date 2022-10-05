EU works to provide many opportunities for youth in Azerbaijan – ambassador

The European Union is working to provide many opportunities for young people in Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said at a press conference on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that more than two thousand young Azerbaijanis had the opportunity to study in European universities.

“In addition, the young members of professor and teaching staff also got the opportunity to undergo exchange programs in Europe. In 2014-2019, nearly 3,500 young Azerbaijani students, including professors and members of teaching staff, benefited from Erasmus+ exchange programs,” he said.

Michalko also pointed to the growing number of students and professor-teaching staff members going to Europe under Erasmus+ programs.

