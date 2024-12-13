Eurasian Economic Union falls short of 2014 founding vision — Belarusian PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Integration is genuinely working, enabling us to effectively address external challenges, enhance the resilience of our economies and develop new competencies in industry, agriculture, and high technologies. However, despite all our achievements and successes, it should be recognized that the breakthrough envisioned at the signing of the EAEU agreement in 2014 has not yet taken place," the prime minister said at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.Member-countries of the association have not yet resolved all the issues they set for themselves, Golovchenko said. "We have not completely overcome the polarity of views on harmonization of legislation in the financial markets sphere," he noted."The digitalization process is slow going," he continued. "We have not found a way to solve the problem surrounding electronic digital signatures in the union," Golovchenko said.Belarus will take the presidency in the EAEU next year, the prime minister said. "The Belarusian side will take this mission seriously and will seek the continued development of the Eurasian Economic Union," he added.

