Euro 2020 finals ticket sales to begin June 12

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ticket sales for the final games of the UEFA Euro 2020 will begin from June 12, AFFA reports.

Some 500 days remain before the final stage of the championship.

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Championship in 2012, the UEFA Executive Committee decided to hold the championship not in one or two countries, but across the continent.

"In the summer of 2020, instead of one holiday in one country, we will celebrate it all over Europe," said Gianni Infantino, the then-UEFA Secretary General, now FIFA President, while commenting on this decision.

The 2020 European Football Championships will be held in 12 different stadiums, in 12 cities of 12 countries. A minimum of 3 games of the group stage and 1 stage of the playoff game will be held in each stadium.

The final game of the Euro 2020 will be held at London's Wembley Stadium.

The qualifying round of the Euro 2020 will cover the period from March to November 2019, and 20 teams will enter the next round.

Teams that have left the UEFA League of Nations will play in the remaining four playoffs, scheduled to take place in March 2020.

Each national team of the 55 UEFA members has the right to play in the qualifying round. Teams are divided into ten groups.

Four games will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium - the largest stadium in Azerbaijan, which seats 68,700 spectators. The games will be held on June 13, 17, 21 (in group A) and July 4 (1/4 final).

News.Az

News.Az