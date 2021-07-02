Yandex metrika counter

Euro 2020 quarterfinals to begin in St. Petersburg and Munich

  • Sports
  • Share
Euro 2020 quarterfinals to begin in St. Petersburg and Munich

Euro 2020 quarterfinals begin on July 2 with the matches between Switzerland - Spain and Italy - Belgium. 

At 20:00 (GMT+4), St. Petersburg will host a match between the teams from Switzerland and Spain. Later at 23:00 (GMT+4), the teams from Belgium and Italy will meet in Munich.

The winners of Friday's quarter-finals will meet in London at Wembley Stadium on July 6 to determine who will qualify for the final.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      