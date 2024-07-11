EURO 2024: England beat Netherlands to face Spain in final

+ ↺ − 16 px

England beat the Netherlands 2-1 in a EURO 2024 semifinal clash Wednesday to face Spain in Sunday's final.

Dutch attacker Xavi Simons’ sliding screamer from long range brought the lead to the Netherlands in the seventh minute at BVB Stadion Dortmund.England skipper Harry Kane's long-range attempt for an equalizer was denied by Dutch goalie Bart Verbruggen in the 12th minute.Just one minute later, Kane fell in the penalty area and then scored the equalizer from a penalty kick given due to the position in question in the 18th minute.Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries blocked a shot from Phil Foden on the goal line in the 23rd minute.Dumfries' header to a corner kick skimmed the top of the bar and went over in the 30th minute.Another attempt from Foden from long range went out after hitting the top corner of the crossbar in the 32nd minute.English goalie Jordan Pickford made a vital save in the 65th minute.England put the ball into the net in the 79th minute, but it was later disallowed due to an offside.Forward Ollie Watkins brought the final ticket to England with an accurate low shot to the bottom left corner in the 91st minute.England, which reached their second European Championship final in a row, will take on Spain in Sunday's final at Olympiastadion in Berlin.

