EURO 2024: Germany secure quarterfinal spot with 2 - 0 victory against Denmark

Host country Germany sealed a UEFA EURO 2024 quarterfinal spot Saturday with a 2 - 0 shutout victory against Denmark.

Nico Schlotterbeck scored the opener for Germany but referee Michael Oliver called it off for a foul on Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the fourth minute.The match was suspended because of weather and the players went to their dressing rooms in the 36th minute at BVB Stadion Dortmund.The Round of 16 clash resumed 25 minutes later.Joachim Andersen scored for Denmark but it was disallowed because of an offside call in the 49th minute.Four minutes later, Germany were awarded a penalty kick after Andersen's handball inside the penalty box.Kai Havertz successfully converted to give the lead to the host country.In the 68th minute, Jamal Musiala doubled the lead with a close-range finish.Florian Wirtz made it three with a stoppage-time goal but that was ruled out for an offside call.Germany will take on the winner of the Spain versus Georgia match on July 5.

News.Az