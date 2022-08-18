Euro zone July inflation confirmed at 8.9% y/y, core measure sharply up

+ ↺ − 16 px

Euro zone inflation reached a new record high of 8.9% year-on-year in July, the EU's statistics office confirmed on Thursday, with the core measure, excluding the most volatile components and key for monetary policy, also sharply up, News.az reports citing EU's statistics office.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19 countries using the euro rose 0.1% month-on-month in July for a 8.9% year-on-year increase, the highest since the euro was created in 1999.

News.Az