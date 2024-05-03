Euronews: Meet woman breaking down barriers in space industry leadership at Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Euronews TV channel has published an article and video footage in which Natavan Hasanova from the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) tells about the power of embracing gender equality and investing in female leaders.

Natavan Hasanova's journey into the space industry began when she defied expectations and pursued studies in economics instead of becoming a piano teacher, as her parents wished.

When Natavan joined Azercosmos, the space agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, she met female role models who thrived in technical leadership roles. This helped her see that success in this male-dominated industry was attainable. Gradually, Natavan excelled in her career and currently serves as the Strategy and Business Development Director at Azercosmos. She leads a team of 10 people that is gender balanced, which has the advantage of both promoting gender equality and offering diverse perspectives on projects.

Natavan takes pride in Azercosmos’ work and told Euronews how the agency provides crucial geographic data and video services to over 200 customers across more than 40 countries. These services aid in ecological management, monitoring the effects of climate change and informing government policies. Additionally, Azercosmos is pivotal in developing Azerbaijan's space ecosystem through competitions, hackathons, acceleration programmes, and events. The agency hosted the International Astronautical Congress in 2023 with 132 countries in attendance.

Driven by the vision of becoming an international leader in the space sector, Natavan pursued further education at the International Space University and is dedicated to mentoring young women, encouraging them to explore space-related fields. Her mentees have gone on to be successful in the industry, with Natavan serving as an example that being persistent and following one’s vision pays off.

“Meet the woman breaking down barriers in space industry leadership at Azercosmos,” Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on X.

News.Az