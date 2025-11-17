Euronews opens local office in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Euronews has officially launched its local office in Baku, with an opening ceremony attended by diplomats, media representatives, and invited guests, News.Az reports.

At the event, Pedro Vargas David, chairman of the board of Euronews, said the channel had consistently taken a balanced position on Azerbaijan and had faced pressure because of this approach. He added that the launch of a Baku office marked an important step in strengthening the organisation’s presence in the region.

Officials and company representatives discussed prospects for future cooperation between Azerbaijan and Euronews.

The ceremony concluded with a cultural programme.

Note that Euronews, founded on 1 January 1993, was created to provide a pan-European perspective on global events. Headquartered in Lyon, it broadcasts in multiple languages and reaches audiences across more than 160 countries. Over the years, the channel has become one of Europe’s most recognised international news networks.

Photo source: News.Az

News.Az