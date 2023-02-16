Yandex metrika counter

Europa Conference League: Azerbaijan’s Qarabag to take on Belgium’s Gent in knockout round play-off

Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag will today take on Belgian Gent in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off, News.Az reports. 

The match will be played at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium at 21:45 Baku time, with Swiss referee Mohammed Al-Hakim to officiate the game.

The return fixture is scheduled for February 23.


News.Az 

