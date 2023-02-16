Europa Conference League: Azerbaijan’s Qarabag to take on Belgium’s Gent in knockout round play-off
- 16 Feb 2023 04:27
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 181883
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/europa-conference-league-azerbaijans-qarabag-to-take-on-belgiums-gent-in-knockout-round-play-off Copied
Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag will today take on Belgian Gent in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off, News.Az reports.
The match will be played at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium at 21:45 Baku time, with Swiss referee Mohammed Al-Hakim to officiate the game.
The return fixture is scheduled for February 23.