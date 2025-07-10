Europa League kicks off: Eight matches set the stage for 2025–26 campaign

European nights return with a bang tonight as the UEFA Europa League 2025–26 season officially begins.

The first qualifying round kicks off across the continent with eight tantalizing first-leg fixtures, each team vying for a place on the road to European glory, News.Az reports, citing UEFA.

From Baku to Warsaw, here’s what’s coming tonight:

First Qualifying Round (1st Leg)

20:00. Sabah (Azerbaijan) vs Celje (Slovenia)

Venue: Bank Respublika Arena, Baku

20:30. AEK Larnaca (Cyprus) vs Partizan (Serbia)

Venue: AEK Arena

21:00. Sheriff (Moldova) vs Prishtina (Kosovo)

Venue: Sheriff Stadium, Tiraspol

21:00. Paksi (Hungary) vs CFR Cluj (Romania)

Venue: Paksi Stadion

21:30. Levski Sofia (Bulgaria) vs Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel)

Venue: Georgi Asparuhov Stadium

22:00. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs Ilves (Finland)

Venue: Stadion Stožice (neutral)

22:15. Spartak Trnava (Slovakia) vs Hacken (Sweden)

Venue: City Arena, Trnava

23:00. Legia Warszawa (Poland) vs Aktobe (Kazakhstan)

Venue: Stadion Wojska Polskiego

