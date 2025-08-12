Europe grapples with 'nightmare' wildfires, alerts issued for tourist hotspots

+ ↺ − 16 px

Firefighters have successfully contained a devastating wildfire near Madrid, which claimed one life and led to the evacuation of 180 people.

It comes amid a swarm of heatwaves across Europe, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A heatwave gripping parts of Europe sent temperatures over 40C in southern France and the Western Balkans on Monday, fuelling wildfires, triggering top-level weather alerts and forcing evacuations in several countries across what scientists warn is the world's fastest-warming continent.

Regional authorities confirmed on Tuesday that overnight conditions allowed crews to bring the blaze in the Tres Cantos area under control.

The Community of Madrid reported that a man, who had suffered burns to 98 per cent of his body, died after being airlifted to La Paz hospital. The fire ravaged more than 1,000 hectares of land.

A prolonged heatwave in Spain continued on Tuesday, with temperatures set to reach 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 F) in some regions, according to meteorology service AEMET.

Fires burned in France's Aude wine region, along Bulgaria's southern borders, near Montenegro's capital and coast, and in Turkey's north west - and Hungary recorded record-breaking weekend temperatures.

2025 is predicted to be the second or third-warmest year on record, according to the UK-based Carbon Brief.

The extreme heat in Europe fits that global pattern but the continent is heating far faster than the rest of the world.

Land temperatures have risen about 2.3C above pre-industrial levels, nearly twice the global average, intensifying heatwaves and driving record fire seasons.

With major outbreaks in Spain, Portugal and deadly blazes in Greece since late June, the burned area is already far above the seasonal norm.

News.Az