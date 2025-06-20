Europe, Iran foreign ministers meet to test ground for nuclear talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

European foreign ministers met with their Iranian counterpart on Friday, aiming to gauge Tehran’s willingness to negotiate a new nuclear deal, despite little expectation that Israel will halt its attacks in the near future, diplomats said.

European ministers spoke in advance to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who signalled the US is open to direct talks even as it considers joining Israeli strikes intended to smash Tehran's nuclear capacity, the sources said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Washington did not confirm that, though broadcaster CNN quoted a US official saying President Donald Trump supported diplomacy by allies that could bring Iran closer to a deal.

"The Iranians can't sit down with the Americans whereas we can," said a European diplomat. "We will tell them to come back to the table to discuss the nuclear issue before the worst-case scenario, while raising our concerns over its ballistic missiles, support to Russia and detention of our citizens."

The ministers from Britain, France and Germany, known as the E3, plus the European Union's foreign policy chief, met separately in Geneva prior to talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi that began mid-afternoon.

Tehran, under mounting pressure to agree tough curbs on its nuclear programme to prevent the potential development of an atomic weapon, has repeatedly said it will not talk to the Trump government until Israeli attacks end.

Two European diplomats said the E3 did not believe that Israel would accept a ceasefire in the immediate term and that it would be difficult for Iran and the US to resume negotiations. That meant they would use Friday's talks to test Iran's appetite to begin negotiations with the E3 immediately.

