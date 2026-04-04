Drones hit residential buildings in Ukraine’s Sumy - PHOTO

Russian forces attacked Sumy with drones on April 4 (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

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Russian drone strikes hit the city of Sumy overnight, causing fires in residential areas and leaving several people injured, according to Ukrainian officials.

Local authorities said the attack damaged a high-rise apartment building and nearby housing, sparking fires on the upper floors and prompting emergency evacuations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, said the city was struck by drone-launched munitions, which triggered a blaze in the Zarichnyi district. Acting mayor Artem Kobzar confirmed multiple explosions were heard across the city.

Russian forces attacked Sumy with drones on April 4 (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

Russian forces attacked Sumy with drones on April 4 (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

Russian forces attacked Sumy with drones on April 4 (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

Emergency services reported that at least several people were injured, including civilians from a 16-story residential building that sustained direct damage. Firefighters managed to evacuate residents from the burning structure.

According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service of Ukraine, both high-rise apartments and private homes were hit during the attack. Rescue teams were deployed immediately to contain fires and assist victims.

Officials said injuries included at least one child, while others are receiving medical treatment.

The attack is the latest in a series of strikes on Sumy in recent weeks, including earlier incidents that damaged a shopping center, residential buildings, and emergency infrastructure.

Authorities say investigations into the latest strike are ongoing.

News.Az