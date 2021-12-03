Europe surpasses 75 million COVID-19 cases amid spread of Omicron

+ ↺ − 16 px

Europe crossed 75 million coronavirus cases on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, as the region braces for the new Omicron variant at a time when hospitals in some countries are already strained by the current surge, Reuters reports.

Over 15 countries in Europe have reported confirmed cases of the new variant that has rattled financial markets. The European Union's public health agency said on Thursday that the Omicron variant could be responsible for more than half of all COVID-19 infections in Europe within a few months.

News.Az

News.Az