European Commission: It is estimated that more than 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died since the start of the war

“Ukraine lost more than 100 thousand servicemen since the war started,” said the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

He stressed that Russia should pay for the crimes it committed: “Occupation of Ukraine by Russia led to death, destructions, in short, sufferings that can not be expressed with words. All of us remember Bucha events. It is estimated that more than 20 thousand civilians and more than 100 thousand Ukrainians. Russia should pay for these horrific crimes.”

News.Az