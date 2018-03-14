European Commission not to raise visa fees for Azerbaijani citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

The changes, proposed by the European Commission to the Visa Code of the Schengen zone, will not affect the cost of visa fees for Azerbaijani citizens, Trend reports citing Ria Novosti.

European commissioner for migration, home affairs and citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos said that the European Commission decided to increase by 20 euros a visa fee for third-country nationals up to 80 euros.

"The increase in the visa fee will not affect the lower visa fee of 35 euros, established by visa facilitation agreements, which were concluded between the EU and a number of third countries such as Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan," RIA Novosti reported referring to the European Commission.

News.Az

