European consumer confidence falls in December

The consumer confidence indicator in both the EU and the euro area fell in December, according to flash estimates by the European Commission on Tuesday.

Consumer confidence in the EU fell 1.4 points from November, and declined 1.5 points in the euro area, it said.

The consumer confidence indicator now stands at -9.6 points in the EU, and -8.3 points in the euro area – both below pre-pandemic levels.

The economic sentiment indicator also eased by 1.1 points in both the EU and the euro area in November, but the indicator remains at a high level of 116.5 points in the EU and 117.5 in the euro area, it said.

The employment expectations indicator rose to 115.6 points in both regions, gaining 1.4 points in the EU and 1.7 points in the euro area, reaching their highest levels since January 2018, it added.

