European Council reaffirms support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity

The European Council on Thursday reiterated its continued support for Ukraine, stressing that "no initiative about Ukraine can be taken without Ukraine," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

This came following a council meeting in Brussels, also attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to present his five-point “victory plan.”"The European Council addressed Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine in all its dimensions and reviewed progress on the Union's comprehensive support to Ukraine and its people as Ukraine exercises its inherent right to self-defence," said a statement issued following the meeting.Reiterating its "resolute condemnation" of Russia's war on Ukraine, the leaders also reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders."It also reconfirms the European Union's unwavering commitment to providing continued political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes and as intensely as needed," the statement said.The European Council also called for “rapid stepping up of military support and acceleration in its delivery, in particular air defence systems, ammunition and missiles, which are urgently needed to protect Ukraine's population and critical energy infrastructure," it said.The council underlined the importance of living up to the commitment made at the G7 Apulia Summit in June to provide together with G7 partners approximately €45 billion ($50 billion) by the end of the year to support Ukraine's current and future military, budget and reconstruction needs."Subject to EU law, Russia's assets should remain immobilised until Russia ceases its war of aggression against Ukraine and compensates it for the damage caused by this war," the statement added.

