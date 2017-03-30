European court orders Armenia to pay €3,600 in civil debt case

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Court of Humana Rights (ECtHR) on Wednesday published its judgment regarding a civil case against the Republic of Armenia, ordering the country to pay fine of €3,600 in compensation to the claimant.

The applicant, Avanes Avakemyan (Iranian citizen), lodged the case under Article 34 of the European Convention on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms (ECHR), claiming that the authorities failed to enforce final judgments in his favour, according to Tert.am.

The case involved a debt dispute which, if not resolved between the parties, was subject to a court proceeding.

The Court found that the state’s failure to enforce judgments passed in 2005, 2007 and 2008 amounted to a violation of Article 13 of the Convention (Right to Effective Remedy), causing a significant damage to the applicant.

News.Az

News.Az