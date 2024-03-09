European leaders ignore threat posed by Islamophobia, says research fellow at University of Wales Trinity

+ ↺ − 16 px

European leaders ignore the problem of Islamophobia and the threat it poses to peace and stability, said Sadek Hamid, a research fellow at the University of Wales Trinity.

He made the remarks at a panel session on “Similarities and differences in the treatment of Muslims across Western Europe, basic human rights of the Muslim community,” held on the sidelines of the international scientific themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, News.Az reports.

The research fellow stressed that Islamophobia is a social, global problem. “In most of our European societies, the governments themselves do not see this as a problem, unfortunately. This situation has become the norm and is included in the political and media discourse of many societies. Now this is not a theoretical or academic statement, it is a reality,” he said.

Hamid noted that Muslim women suffer the most from cruelty and violence caused by Islamophobia in Europe.

