European leaders rush to the US to prevent Ukraine's 'capitulation'

European leaders rush to the US to prevent Ukraine's 'capitulation'

+ ↺ − 16 px

European leaders may have hurried to Washington, ostensibly to offer support to President Zelensky and prevent any recurrence of February's tense confrontation in the Oval Office.

But their real aim is to stop US President Donald Trump threatening long-term European security after his abrupt change of course over how best to end the war in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Not only did Trump drop calls for a ceasefire as a prerequisite for talks about long-term peace, he also - diplomats say - made clear he had no intention of imposing further economic sanctions on Russia.

In short, the travelling European heads of government – plus EU and Nato leaders - want to avoid not just confrontation, but also capitulation.

President Macron of France was the latest to use the C word, saying on Sunday: "There is only one state proposing a peace that would be a capitulation: Russia."

It takes a great deal for heads of government to upend their schedules at short notice – especially in August – when some are on holiday.

The French leader was enjoying water sports on the Riviera. The Italian leader, Georgia Meloni, had been in Greece.

But such was the scale of President Trump's change of strategy after meeting President Putin – and the consequent potential threat to Europe – that the European leaders changed their plans fast.

Officials say Meloni was first to invite herself along, followed closely by Macron, after which it became inevitable others would have to go too.

The leaders spent the weekend working the phones, holding no fewer than five separate group chats.

Their concern was Trump's decision to change the diplomatic goal posts after meeting the Russian leader in Alaska.

Some officials think the huge impact of these two decisions – which overturned months of western strategy – has been under-priced. Both moves shifted the US position more closely in Russia's favour.

News.Az