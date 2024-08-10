European nations commend Qatar, Egypt, and US for mediation efforts in Gaza cease-fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

European nations, including key powers like France and Italy, endorsed the collaborative efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and the US to reach a Gaza cease-fire on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“The war in Gaza must stop,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote X. “This must be clear to everyone.”“It is crucial for the people of Gaza, for the hostages, and for the stability of the region, which is at stake today,” he said.He expressed “full support” from France “to the American, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators.”On the Italian side, the Prime Minister’s Office published a statement that said, “Italy supports the efforts of the US, Egypt and Qatar to reach an agreement for a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2735.”“A cease-fire in Gaza is increasingly urgent to end the suffering of the civilian population, to ensure necessary humanitarian assistance, and to facilitate regional de-escalation,” it said.It added: “Italy urges all parties to the conflict to accept without further delay the mediators' call for the resumption of negotiations in Doha on August 15 with the goal of finalizing an agreement.”Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced Austria’s support for the joint “to contribute to averting a regional escalation; to allow for full humanitarian access to civilians and to ensure the release of all remaining hostages, including Tal Shoham."Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide wrote on X: "After more than 10 months of war, there is no more time to waste. The suffering must end."The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry stressed the country's support. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria reiterates its position that reaching an agreement would contribute to the overall efforts for de-escalation in the Middle East and for alleviating the humanitarian situation."Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas mediated by the US, Qatar and Egypt have so far failed to agree on a permanent cease-fire that allows a prisoner swap between Israelis and Palestinians.The efforts have been hampered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rejection of Hamas' demand to halt hostilities.Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas.Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,700 injured, according to local health authorities.More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

