Wanted ex-Polish minister flees Hungary as Magyar takes power

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Former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro has reportedly left Hungary following political changes in Budapest and signals from the new Hungarian leadership that he could face extradition.

Ziobro is currently wanted in Poland after authorities issued an arrest warrant in February, accusing him of multiple offenses, including alleged misuse of public funds and the use of spyware against political opponents. He denies all accusations, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

His departure comes after a major political change in Hungary, where newly elected Prime Minister Péter Magyar signaled a tougher stance on international legal cooperation, including potential extradition requests involving politically sensitive cases.

Previously, Ziobro had reportedly received asylum protection under former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, but that political arrangement appears to have shifted following the change of government.

Ziobro has denied fleeing Hungary, claiming he was attending a legal conference in Budapest and later traveled to the United States, where he described himself as participating in political commentary work. He also rejected all charges, accusing Poland’s current leadership of politically motivated prosecution.

He said he intends to continue his public commentary role with Polish media outlets while contesting the allegations against him.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between Poland and Hungary over rule-of-law issues, judicial independence, and political accountability, particularly as leadership changes in Central Europe reshape previous alliances and legal protections granted to political figures.

News.Az