Japan’s Nikkei retreats from a record high as war drags on

Japan’s Nikkei retreats from a record high as war drags on

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Japan’s Nikkei share has retreated after a record high early on Monday and ended lower, as the Middle East crisis outweighed optimism over corporate earnings and technology investment.

Trump’s rejection of the Iranian response to the proposal for peace talks dimmed hopes for a resolution to the conflict, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.5 percent to close at 62,417.88, erasing an earlier gain to 63,385.04 in the session.

The broader Topix, which is less exposed to geopolitical factors, climbed 0.3 percent to 3,840.93.

News.Az