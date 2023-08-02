European natural gas prices grow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Exchange gas prices in Europe on August 2 are rising after the opening of trading by 1.4 per cent, trading in the region of $312.7 per thousand cubic metres.

September (nearest) futures on the TTF index (the largest hub in Europe, located in the Netherlands) opened trading at $311.6 (+1%), News.Az reports citing the London ICE exchange data.

At the moment, their cost is 312.7 dollars (+1.4%). The dynamics of quotations are based on the settlement price of the previous trading day - $308.5 per thousand cubic metres.

News.Az