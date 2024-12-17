European structures undermine their credibility in Georgian society, PM Kobakhidze says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaking at a press conference, Kobakhidze stated that while the recommendation is mostly symbolic, it undermines the credibility of European structures in the eyes of Georgian society.“I would like to respond to the EU Foreign Affairs Council’s decision from yesterday. As you know, the only recommendation issued by the Council pertains to initiating procedures for imposing a visa regime on holders of diplomatic passports.Although this recommendation is largely symbolic, it must be assessed as an unambiguously anti-Georgian step that erodes the trust of Georgian society in European structures."

