European Union announces new package of sanctions against Iran

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union adopted a decision on the 9th package of sanctions related to the violation of human rights in Iran, News.az reports.

According to the report, 7 Iranian officials were added to the 9th package of sanctions. These persons are commanders of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and judicial officers of Iran.

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union adopted 8 sanctions packages against Iran in order to support human rights in connection with the protests that took place in Iran last year.

On June 25, 2023, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said that the new package of sanctions is to announce that the European Union understands the violation of human rights in Iran and to help improve the situation.

