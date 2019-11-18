European Union of Gymnastics renamed as European Gymnastics

+ ↺ − 16 px

The General Assembly of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) was held Nov. 15 and 16 in Bulgaria's capital Sofia.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by AGF officials including Secretary General Nurlana Mammadzade, member of the Executive Committee Mariana Vasileva, Manager for International Relations Mehman Aliyev and Technical Director Natalya Bulanova.

As part of the General Assembly, with the participation of 47 representatives of the federations, a number of important decisions were made, the main of which were the introduction of a number of amendments to the Charter of the organization for the further development of gymnastics and changing the name of the organization.

According to the decision, UEG will be called European Gymnastics. This change will take effect on April 1, 2020.

The European Union of Gymnastics is headed by Farid Gayibov, an Azerbaijani, who was AGF secretary general in 2006-2017.

The next meeting of the General Assembly of the organization will be held in Portugal’s Albufeira city in December 2021.

