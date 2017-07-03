Europe's best snipers to arrive in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of countries participating in the European Shooting Championship, which will be held in Baku, and their representatives was announced.

The championship, which will be held from July 21 to August 4, will involve 932 snipers from 43 countries.

Among the participants of the championship will be juniors, who will compete for licenses for the Olympic Festival of juniors.

It should be noted that the championship will be held at the Baku shooting center.

News.Az

News.Az