Europe’s LNG imports surge to record high in May

LNG flows from the European terminals to the EU gas transportation system amounted to about 12.8 billion cubic meters by the end of May, which is 0.7% higher than in April and 38% more than in May 2024.

The previous record of 12.7 billion cubic meters was set this April.

In total, in January-May, LNG shipments from terminals to the European gas transportation system amounted to about 59.5 billion cubic meters, 17% more than in the same period of 2024.

LNG supplies in 2025 lead Europe's gas sources with 38%, according to the European Network of Gas Transmission System Operators as of May 30. Supplies from the North Sea (mainly Norwegian gas) is second with 24.7%, and gas taking from storages is third with 17.8%.

This is 4.3% more than supplies from the East (Russian and Ukrainian gas, and taking from storages in Ukraine). Gas supplies from North Africa accounted for 9.1%, from Great Britain for 3%, from Azerbaijan for 3.1%.