- News
- Semi-final
Tag:
Semi-final
-
Tesla has received a massive order for its Semi truck, marking by far its largest deal for the vehicle to date.06 May 2026-11:50
-
-
The Tesla Semi is getting a new production launch as mass manufacturing on the all-electric truck is gearing up to hit Plaid Mode.02 May 2026-20:14
-
-
As the conflict in Ukraine continues to evolve, a new and silent force is taking up positions on the battlefield: autonomous and semi-autonomous robots.20 Apr 2026-14:28
-
-
-
-
Nexperia’s China unit has secured local silicon wafer supplies to cover its entire 2026 production of key power chips, deepening its split from the Dutch parent company.19 Dec 2025-14:10
-
-
Tesla (TSLA) announced Tuesday that full-scale production of its all-electric Class 8 Semi truck will begin in 2026 at its Gigafactory in Nevada.23 Apr 2025-10:29
-