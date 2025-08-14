Eurozone economy sees minor growth in second quarter

+ ↺ − 16 px

The euro area economy expanded by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter of this year, matching market expectations, Eurostat announced on Thursday.

The figure followed a 0.6% growth in the previous quarter, according to the data, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In the EU, the gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 0.2% in the April-June period.

Among the member states, Romania experienced the highest quarterly increase, at 1.2%, followed by Poland with 0.8%, and Spain, Slovenia, and Bulgaria with 0.7% each.

Conversely, Ireland's economy shrank the most in the first quarter, with 1%, followed by Germany and Italy, with a 0.1% decline in both.

The eurozone's GDP growth rate was 1.5% on an annual basis, compared to 1.6% for the EU, according to Eurostat.

Meanwhile, employment in the euro area and the EU rose by 0.1% on a quarterly basis in the second quarter of 2025.

On an annual basis, the eurozone's and the EU's employment climbed 0.7%.

The eurozone/euro area, or EA20, represents member states that use the single currency—the euro—while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

