Eurozone sees €3.6B trade surplus in October

+ ↺ − 16 px

The euro area recorded a trade surplus of €3.6 billion in October, according to a report by Eurostat released on Thursday, Teletrader reports.

Exports increased by 7.3% on a yearly basis, reaching €214 billion, while imports stood at €210.4 billion, a rise of 24.1% year-on-year. Intra-euro area trade was worth €196.7 billion in October, up by 17.3% compared with the same month in 2020.

Meanwhile, the European Union saw a trade deficit of €4.2 billion in October, up by 6.4% annually. Exports added 6.4% to reach €190.7 billion, while imports climbed by 29.1% to €194.9 billion. Intra-EU trade rose to €306.3 billion, growing 13.8% compared with October 2020.

News.Az

News.Az