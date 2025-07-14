EU’s AI code of practice ready for sign-up as AI act enforcement nears

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union is preparing to open the Code of Practice for General Purpose AI (GPAI) to tech companies for sign-up as early as next week, just ahead of key AI Act provisions entering into force on August 2.

According to sources, formal approval from EU member states and the European Commission could come by July 22, clearing the way for providers of AI systems like ChatGPT and Gemini to voluntarily align with the Code. The document aims to help companies comply with the EU’s landmark AI Act, which regulates AI based on risk levels, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Drafted by EU-appointed experts, the Code sets out voluntary rules and guidelines. Companies that commit to it are expected to benefit from greater legal clarity and fewer inspections, while those that opt out may face stricter oversight.

Despite its voluntary nature, the Code has stirred controversy. Publishers, rights-holders, and tech firms have raised concerns about its potential impact on copyright rules and innovation. The Code’s publication, initially expected in May, was delayed due to these disputes.

OpenAI, developer of ChatGPT, has stated its intention to sign the Code once it’s finalized. “The Code of Practice opens the door for Europe to move forward with the EU AI Continent Action Plan,” OpenAI said in a statement.

Consumer and digital rights advocates have responded cautiously. BEUC's Cláudio Teixeira said the Code is a “step in the right direction” but warned it must not dilute the AI Act’s binding protections. CDT Europe's Laura Lazaro Cabrera added that the Code lacks mandatory requirements for assessing and mitigating risks in all cases.

As the EU prepares for full implementation of the AI Act, the world’s first comprehensive AI legislation, the upcoming Code of Practice will serve as an important tool for early compliance and a preview of broader regulatory enforcement.

News.Az