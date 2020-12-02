EU's Barnier says coming days decisive for UK trade deal
The European Union’s Brexit negotiator told the 27 national envoys to the bloc on Wednesday the coming days will be decisive for getting a new UK trade deal but did not set a specific deadline, a senior Brussels diplomat told Reuters.
The diplomat, who spoke under condition of anonymity after taking part in the closed-door briefing by Michel Barnier earlier in the day, also said the 27 national envoys to EU hub Brussels did not discuss a short no-deal period past the Dec. 31 deadline.
“He (Barnier) was neither pessimistic nor optimistic. He was saying there’s been a lot of movement. Still some stuff to be done... level playing field, fisheries,” the person said.
“We are not getting closer at a huge rate of knots but we are getting closer... This is not the moment to show any sign of softness.”