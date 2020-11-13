EU’s Borrell praises trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 12 November 2020, a telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides exchanged views on the latest situation in the region, signing of a tripartite statement on a complete ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities, including the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the surrounding regions of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions, return of IDPs to their homes, implementation of humanitarian exchanges, as well as the issues of opening all communications including the construction of new communication lines.

Borell praised the signing of a trilateral statement by the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Russia on November 10. He stressed the importance of respecting the agreement and ensuring its implementation. He stressed the need to continue the dialogue between the parties.

