EU’s Borrell remained true to his tradition by expressing anti-Azerbaijan views - Western Azerbaijan Community

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, following the meeting of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council on February 13, 2024, remained true to his tradition by expressing a number of anti-Azerbaijan views in his statement, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“Josep Borrell, overlooking the fact that the Armenian army wounded an Azerbaijani border guard on February 12, 2024, after a long period of calm in the border area, attempted to question the steps taken by Azerbaijan in accordance with its right to self-defense,” the Community stressed.

The Community stated that the EU representative's strange proposal for the withdrawal of troops from the border area is contrary to Azerbaijan's sovereignty and aims to elevate the aggressive Armenian army in favorable positions for further attacks against Azerbaijan. If the Armenian army does not want to face the glorious Azerbaijani army, which firmly stands on Azerbaijani territory, it is free to retreat towards the interior of Armenia.

“The EU has acted insincerely and unconstructively regarding its mission in Armenia. The EU grossly violates the promises made to the Azerbaijani side regarding the mission's tasks, size, and scope of activity. In fact, the mission is engaged in creating military and intelligence cover for the Armenian side and is involved in pressure and provocations against Azerbaijan in the border area. Despite being tasked with dealing with the impact of the former conflict on people in the border regions of Armenia, the mission does not address the rights of Azerbaijani refugees expelled from the border regions of Armenia, turning a blind eye to the brutal destruction of their homes, cemeteries, and cultural heritage by Armenia,” said the Community.

“Finally, the EU representative has once again engaged in religious and ethnic discrimination regarding the people affected by the conflict. Josep Borrell, referring to Armenians who voluntarily moved from Azerbaijan's Karabakh region last year due to instigations by Armenia as "refugees" and speaking of humanitarian care for them, has not utter a word about the more than 300,000 Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia.

The Western Azerbaijan Community believes that by demonstrating such open bias, the EU representative is trying to complicate the prospects for peace and to create tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Community calls on EU institutions to cease these actions, not to hinder the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, to put an end to the provocative behavior of the EU's mission in Armenia against Azerbaijan, and to support the right of return for Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia,” the Community added.

News.Az