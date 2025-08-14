EU’s Costa congratulates President Aliyev on initialing of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal

President of the European Council António Costa congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the signing of the Declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia witnessed by the U.S. President in Washington, the initialing of the Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations, and the breakthroughs regarding the regional transport corridor, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The President of the European Council emphasized the importance of these outcomes in ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region. He expressed the European Union’s readiness to support the process of implementing the agreements reached.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the congratulations, recalling that it was Azerbaijan that initiated the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and authored the text of the peace agreement. Highlighting the importance of the achievements reached in Washington, the Azerbaijani President noted the special role of U.S. President Donald Trump in this matter. President Ilham Aliyev underlined the importance of the agreement on unhindered transport connectivity between Azerbaijan’s mainland and its Nakhchivan region.

During the telephone conversation, the sides recalled with satisfaction the meeting of the President of Azerbaijan with President of the European Council António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and the discussions held on the margins of the "European Political Union" Summit in Tirana in May this year.

President Ilham Aliyev and António Costa exchanged views on the prospects of Azerbaijan-EU relations, as well as other issues of mutual concern.