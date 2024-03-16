EU's enlargement policy paralyzed - former President of Montenegro

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union's enlargement policy is paralyzed, former Montenegro President Milo Đukanović said during the panel session on "Regional Perspectives: The European Union and Neighborhood" within the framework of the XI Global Baku Forum, News.azreports.

"Problems are seen on the political level. There is talk of East-West integration on the agenda. Additionally, the European Union has put a halt to its expansion plans. We have an issue at this point.

Concern for its neighbors should be a priority for the European Union. If not, that might have a detrimental impact on its future," the former president added.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries as well as prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from over 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the results of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as issues of security and prospects for peace, building stability in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, will touch upon conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food and nuclear security.

At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

News.Az