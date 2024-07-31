EU’s outgoing special rep hails Ankara-Yerevan normalization talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The outgoing EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, has hailed the recent meeting between the Turkish and Armenian special representatives on normalization of relations.

Important meeting yesterday on border between @serdarkilic9 and @RubenRubinyan. Normalisation of relations and the reopening of communications between and are essential elements for a more stable and prosperous South Caucasus. — Toivo Klaar (@ToivoKlaar) July 31, 2024

“Important meeting yesterday on the Armenian-Turkish border between Serdar Kilic and Ruben Rubinyan. Normalization of relations and the reopening of communications between Türkiye and Armenia are essential elements for a more stable and prosperous South Caucasus,” Klaar posted on X.Delegations from Türkiye and Armenia on Tuesday “reemphasized” to continue the normalization process between their countries “without any preconditions.”“They reemphasized their agreement to continue the normalization process without any preconditions towards achieving the ultimate goal of full normalization between their respective countries,” said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.Serdar Kilic, Türkiye’s special representatives for the normalization process between the two countries, and Ruben Rubinyan, Armenian parliament's deputy speaker, held their fifth meeting at the Alican-Margara border crossing between Türkiye and Armenia.“They reconfirmed the agreements reached at their previous meetings,” the statement said.It added that the two sides agreed to evaluate the technical requirements to enable functioning of the Akyaka/Akhurik railroad border gate, in line with the regional developments as well as to simplify their mutual visa procedures for holders of diplomatic and official passports.

