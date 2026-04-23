Even Google’s CEO struggles with Google Meet glitch

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Even top tech executives are not immune to the familiar frustration of video calls gone wrong. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian experienced a live “you’re on mute” moment during a recent virtual briefing on Google Meet, briefly delaying the start of the session.

The meeting, which included members of the technical press covering announcements from Google Cloud Next, was scheduled to begin on time. However, Kurian initially failed to join, leaving participants waiting as the minutes passed and organizers scrambled to resolve the issue, News.Az reports, citing The Register.

When he finally appeared on the call, Kurian acknowledged the problem with a light remark about “issues with mute,” echoing one of the most common frustrations in modern video conferencing.

Despite the brief disruption, the session continued as planned, with Kurian outlining key updates and product announcements. At one point, observers noted a slightly awkward video presence during the call, but the presentation proceeded without further interruption.

The incident highlights a familiar reality of remote work and virtual communication: even at the highest levels of the tech industry, simple conferencing issues can still cause unexpected delays.

News.Az