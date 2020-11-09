Even unimaginable to see the magnitude and scale of destruction in deoccupied lands of Azerbaijan by Armenia for 30 years - top official

"Even unimaginable to see the magnitude and scale of destruction in deoccupied lands of Azerbaijan by Armenia for 30 years," Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted.

"Even very single brick and stone was looted. Soon such destruction of Armenia will be changed for construction and building better future for returned IDPs," he noted.

News.Az