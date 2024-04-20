Ex-advisor of the Israeli national security: “It is believed that the operation in Iran was carried out by three F-35 stealth fighters” - EXCLUSIVE

By Kerim Sultanov

Israel struck Iranian territory on the morning of April 19, but the scale of the attack proved to be limited, writes the New York Times, citing sources. Judging by the restrained reaction of both sides, the countries are trying to avoid further escalation, the newspaper notes.

The Iranian press reported three explosions near a military airbase near the city of Isfahan. Iran's army chief, Abdolrahim Mousavi, stated that air defense systems intercepted three drones that caused no damage. However, Iran did not disclose the source of the attack, CNN clarifies.

Iran's state media also claims that the country's nuclear infrastructure facilities in Isfahan were not affected. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also reported no damage to nuclear facilities.

The former Israeli Consul in Moscow, ex-advisor of the Israeli national security, military and political commentator Alex Wexler, in an exclusive interview with News.Az, has revealed that recent intelligence fails to substantiate Iran's allegations against Israel regarding the assault on a military facility in Isfahan, citing a dearth of compelling evidence. Notably, no foreign incursion—be it missile, aircraft, or drone—was detected traversing Iranian airspace during the incident. Consequently, the airstrike on the aerodrome is believed to have been launched from within Iran itself. When pressed about potential perpetrators, Israel and its allies are posited as potential actors. Nevertheless, even Iran has conceded the absence of missile or drone activity originating from foreign territories.

"Israel weathered an onslaught last week, with nearly 500 ballistic missiles, guided projectiles, and drones targeting its territory. Tragically, a young girl from the Bedouin community sustained injuries from shrapnel. In a remarkable show of solidarity, Iranian expatriates worldwide staged demonstrations, brandishing Israeli flags and demanding an end to the Ayatollah regime," Wexler underscored.

Per Wexler, while details surrounding the attack remain scant, available intelligence suggests it was launched from Iranian soil, a contention supported by Iranian, American, and Russian satellite imagery.

"Iran's aggression towards Israel prompted swift responses from American, British, French, German, and even Jordanian counterparts. The Jordanian Air Force intercepted multiple Iranian drones, with Israeli pilots neutralizing 85% of the threats across Syria, Jordan, and Iraq, well beyond our borders. The final two rockets were intercepted above Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, a fact corroborated by photographic evidence. Future retaliatory strikes against Iran from within its own borders cannot be discounted.

Recent intelligence points to Israel's successful dismantling of the air defense apparatus at the Isfahan military airbase, thereby safeguarding nuclear installations in Natanz. There have been no reports of airspace violations or aerial assaults originating from either Israel or Iran. The operation is believed to have been executed by three F-35 stealth fighters, which obliterated the air defense infrastructure without leaving discernible traces of their presence in Iranian airspace. However, Iranian authorities vehemently deny these allegations, insisting that the events in question remain shrouded in ambiguity," Wexler concluded.

News.Az