Ex-Balakan District Head detained for corruption - VIDEO

The head of the Balakan District Executive Authorities, Islam Vahid oglu Rzayev, has been detained on suspicion of large-scale embezzlement and repeated bribery, the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan announced on Monday.

According to the SSS, an investigation revealed that Rzayev allegedly used his official position to misappropriate state funds intended for unemployed and low-income residents, as well as for repair, construction, and improvement projects in the district. The funds, the agency said, were not spent for their intended purposes. Rzayev is also suspected of receiving bribes from officials and business figures during his tenure.

“During complex operational-investigative measures, reasonable suspicions arose that Rzayev committed multiple corruption-related offenses, including embezzlement of significant amounts of public property,” the State Security Service said in a statement, as reported by News.Az.

Rzayev was detained in connection with a criminal case initiated by the SSS Investigation Department. The court has ordered his preventive detention. He is being held accountable under Articles 179.3.2 (large-scale embezzlement) and 311.3.2 (repeated bribery) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Photo: The State Security Service

Investigative-operational measures in the case are ongoing, the SSS confirmed.

News.Az